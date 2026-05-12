CNO welcomes home Ford carrier strike group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivers remarks on the 1MC aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, May 16, 2026. The Ford carrier strike group recently concluded a historic deployment, providing maritime security across four areas of operation, solidifying the Ford-class carrier’s role as the premier centerpiece of American naval power and global stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)