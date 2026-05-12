CNO welcomes home Ford carrier strike group

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivers remarks on the 1MC aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, May 16, 2026. The Ford carrier strike group recently concluded a historic deployment, providing maritime security across four areas of operation, solidifying the Ford-class carrier’s role as the premier centerpiece of American naval power and global stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 20:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007120
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-PC065-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111708221
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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