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    CNO welcomes home Ford carrier strike group

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle delivers remarks on the 1MC aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, May 16, 2026. The Ford carrier strike group recently concluded a historic deployment, providing maritime security across four areas of operation, solidifying the Ford-class carrier’s role as the premier centerpiece of American naval power and global stability. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 20:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007120
    VIRIN: 260516-N-PC065-2003
    Filename: DOD_111708221
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, CNO welcomes home Ford carrier strike group, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C2F
    CSG12
    Deployment
    Homecoming
    Naval Station Norfolk

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