U.S. service members and Panamanian partners participate in multiple training events during Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama Class 26-005 in Panama, May 14, 2026. The video highlights jungle warfare, survival, casualty care and endurance training events designed to strengthen interoperability, resilience and the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007116
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-UJ512-2805
|Filename:
|DOD_111708179
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P Class 26-005 Showcases Combined Jungle Training and Partnership, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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