(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JOTC-P Class 26-005 Showcases Combined Jungle Training and Partnership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    05.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and Panamanian partners participate in multiple training events during Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama Class 26-005 in Panama, May 14, 2026. The video highlights jungle warfare, survival, casualty care and endurance training events designed to strengthen interoperability, resilience and the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007116
    VIRIN: 260514-A-UJ512-2805
    Filename: DOD_111708179
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P Class 26-005 Showcases Combined Jungle Training and Partnership, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoberability
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video