JOTC-P Class 26-005 Showcases Combined Jungle Training and Partnership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007116" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and Panamanian partners participate in multiple training events during Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama Class 26-005 in Panama, May 14, 2026. The video highlights jungle warfare, survival, casualty care and endurance training events designed to strengthen interoperability, resilience and the enduring partnership between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)