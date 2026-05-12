BROLL: Medal of Honor Recipient Honored With 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007115" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired U.S. Army Spc. 4 Michael John Fitzmaurice, a Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam War veteran, receives a Medal of Honor flight aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026.



Fitzmaurice served with Troop D, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, and received the Medal of Honor for his actions March 23, 1971, near Khe Sanh, Republic of Vietnam, when he protected fellow Soldiers from enemy explosive charges and continued fighting despite severe wounds. His courage and devotion to duty remain part of the Screaming Eagles’ legacy of service and sacrifice.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)