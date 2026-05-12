Retired U.S. Army Spc. 4 Michael John Fitzmaurice, a Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam War veteran, receives a Medal of Honor flight aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026.
Fitzmaurice served with Troop D, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, and received the Medal of Honor for his actions March 23, 1971, near Khe Sanh, Republic of Vietnam, when he protected fellow Soldiers from enemy explosive charges and continued fighting despite severe wounds. His courage and devotion to duty remain part of the Screaming Eagles’ legacy of service and sacrifice.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007114
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-LY473-5552
|Filename:
|DOD_111708113
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, INTERVIEW: Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient Honored With 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Flight, by CPT Jennifer French and CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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