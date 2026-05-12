Candidates Push Through Final Jungle Obstacles During JOTC-P

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and Panamanian partners conduct jungle warfare operations during the culmination exercise as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama in Panama, May 14, 2026. The exercise tested participants’ ability to apply jungle tactics, react to simulated combat scenarios and operate effectively in a realistic and demanding operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)