U.S. service members and Panamanian partners conduct jungle warfare operations during the culmination exercise as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama in Panama, May 14, 2026. The exercise tested participants’ ability to apply jungle tactics, react to simulated combat scenarios and operate effectively in a realistic and demanding operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007113
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-UJ512-5012
|Filename:
|DOD_111708111
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Candidates Push Through Final Jungle Obstacles During JOTC-P, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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