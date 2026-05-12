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    Candidates Push Through Final Jungle Obstacles During JOTC-P

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    PANAMA

    05.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members and Panamanian partners move through jungle obstacles during the Green Mile event as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama in Panama, May 14, 2026. The event tested participants’ endurance, teamwork and resilience while operating under physically demanding jungle conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007112
    VIRIN: 260514-A-UJ512-3376
    Filename: DOD_111708109
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Candidates Push Through Final Jungle Obstacles During JOTC-P, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    interoperabiilty
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    ASCG-S
    JOTC-P

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