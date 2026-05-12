U.S. service members and Panamanian partners move through jungle obstacles during the Green Mile event as part of the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama in Panama, May 14, 2026. The event tested participants’ endurance, teamwork and resilience while operating under physically demanding jungle conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007112
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-UJ512-3376
|Filename:
|DOD_111708109
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Candidates Push Through Final Jungle Obstacles During JOTC-P, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.