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    Stronger Together: Tiger Balm 2026

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, U.S. Army Pacific, I Corps, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), conduct Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on strengthening the military-to-military relationship between the United States and Singapore armies through combined training, live-fire operations, and subject matter expert exchanges designed to improve combat readiness, interoperability, and regional security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)(Music produced using Suno Ai)(Voice generated using ElevenLabs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 17:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007111
    VIRIN: 260515-A-FC838-8235
    Filename: DOD_111708099
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Stronger Together: Tiger Balm 2026, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Yakima Training Center
    Republic of Singapore (Singapore)
    Army National Guard
    Tiger Balm 2026
    United States Army

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