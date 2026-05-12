Stronger Together: Tiger Balm 2026

Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, U.S. Army Pacific, I Corps, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), conduct Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on strengthening the military-to-military relationship between the United States and Singapore armies through combined training, live-fire operations, and subject matter expert exchanges designed to improve combat readiness, interoperability, and regional security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)(Music produced using Suno Ai)(Voice generated using ElevenLabs)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 17:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007111
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-FC838-8235
|Filename:
|DOD_111708099
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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