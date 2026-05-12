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    193rd SOW conducts training at Bollen Range

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    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern and Airman Kyan Stockman

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen conduct training at Bollen Air-to-Ground Range located at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2025. Bollen Range is operated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing and supports training activities for a variety of aircraft from U.S. Air Force units as well as additional military helicopter, heavy transport and special mission aircraft conducting training in the northeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern and Airman Kyan Stockman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007102
    VIRIN: 250415-Z-EP527-1238
    PIN: 260A01
    Filename: DOD_111707707
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, 193rd SOW conducts training at Bollen Range, by A1C Austin Stern and AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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