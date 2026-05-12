193rd SOW conducts training at Bollen Range

Airmen conduct training at Bollen Air-to-Ground Range located at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2025. Bollen Range is operated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing and supports training activities for a variety of aircraft from U.S. Air Force units as well as additional military helicopter, heavy transport and special mission aircraft conducting training in the northeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern and Airman Kyan Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007102
|VIRIN:
|250415-Z-EP527-1238
|PIN:
|260A01
|Filename:
|DOD_111707707
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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