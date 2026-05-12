193rd SOW conducts training at Bollen Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007102" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen conduct training at Bollen Air-to-Ground Range located at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, April 15, 2025. Bollen Range is operated by the 193rd Special Operations Wing and supports training activities for a variety of aircraft from U.S. Air Force units as well as additional military helicopter, heavy transport and special mission aircraft conducting training in the northeastern United States. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern and Airman Kyan Stockman)