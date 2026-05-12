(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    05.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers deployed in Estonia and Estonian Land Forces soldiers learn self-defense skills from MMA Frontline Fighters during a mixed martial arts clinic at Tapa Army Base, Estonia, May 15, 2026. The visit was planned by the Armed Forces Entertainment program to give service members the opportunity to meet MMA fighters during their deployments in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007098
    VIRIN: 260515-A-AZ941-2001
    Filename: DOD_111707676
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters, by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MMA Fighters, 196Sharpshooters, StrongerTogether, VCorps, Armed Forces Entertainment Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video