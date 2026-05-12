B-Roll: U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007098" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers deployed in Estonia and Estonian Land Forces soldiers learn self-defense skills from MMA Frontline Fighters during a mixed martial arts clinic at Tapa Army Base, Estonia, May 15, 2026. The visit was planned by the Armed Forces Entertainment program to give service members the opportunity to meet MMA fighters during their deployments in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer)