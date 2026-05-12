U.S. Army Soldiers deployed in Estonia and an Estonian Land Forces soldier learn self-defense skills from MMA Frontline Fighters during a mixed martial arts clinic at Tapa Army Base, Estonia, May 15, 2026. The visit was planned by the Armed Forces Entertainment program to give service members the opportunity to meet MMA fighters during their deployments in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer)
This AROLL Package includes interviews with
-MMA Frontline Fighter Lex McMahon 00;00;00-1;29;52
-MMA Frontline Fighter Lee Stuckey 1;29;52-3;31;28
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007097
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-AZ941-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111707675
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A-Roll: U.S. Army, Estonian Land Forces learn mixed martial arts from MMA Frontline Fighters, by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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