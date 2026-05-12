U.S. Coast Guard National Safe Boating Week PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007093" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Southwest District Recreational Boating Program Specialist Doug Leavell discusses the importance of preparation, life jacket wear, and boating education during National Safe Boating Week on Coast Guard Island, Alameda, California; May 12, 2026. National Safe Boating Week serves as the annual kickoff to the summer boating season and promotes safe practices to help reduce preventable accidents and fatalities on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)