U.S. Coast Guard National Safe Boating Week PSA

U.S. Coast Guard Southwest District Recreational Boating Program Specialist Doug Leavell discusses the importance of preparation, life jacket wear, and boating education during National Safe Boating Week on Coast Guard Island, Alameda, California; May 12, 2026. National Safe Boating Week serves as the annual kickoff to the summer boating season and promotes safe practices to help reduce preventable accidents and fatalities on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 11:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007093
|VIRIN:
|260512-G-AW476-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111707653
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.