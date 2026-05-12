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    U.S. Coast Guard National Safe Boating Week PSA

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    ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest District Recreational Boating Program Specialist Doug Leavell discusses the importance of preparation, life jacket wear, and boating education during National Safe Boating Week on Coast Guard Island, Alameda, California; May 12, 2026. National Safe Boating Week serves as the annual kickoff to the summer boating season and promotes safe practices to help reduce preventable accidents and fatalities on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 11:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007093
    VIRIN: 260512-G-AW476-1002
    Filename: DOD_111707653
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    boating
    Safe Boating
    safety
    community

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