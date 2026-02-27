U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct reconnaissance and establish security while engaging the opposition force during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise in Laur, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007092
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-YX677-4850
|Filename:
|DOD_111707531
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X, by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.