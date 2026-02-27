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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct reconnaissance and establish security while engaging the opposition force during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise in Laur, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 08:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007092
    VIRIN: 260513-A-YX677-4850
    Filename: DOD_111707531
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X, by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    SK26

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