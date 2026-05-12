U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army soldiers conduct a night air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 14-15, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 08:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007088
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-RE759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111707497
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 25th ID and Philippine Army conduct a nighttime air assault operation, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.