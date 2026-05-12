Salaknib 2026 B-Roll: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, defend an objective from simulated attacks to unmanned aerial systems during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 07:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007084
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-AQ215-9197
|Filename:
|DOD_111707465
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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