(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 2026 B-Roll: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, defend an objective from simulated attacks to unmanned aerial systems during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 07:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007084
    VIRIN: 260513-A-AQ215-9197
    Filename: DOD_111707465
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026 B-Roll: 2-27th Infantry Regiment Defend Objective Colt, by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, JPMRC-X, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, Interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video