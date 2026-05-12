Salaknib 2026: 130th Engineer BDE Demo

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, deploy a mine-clearing line charge system during a tactical engineering range as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Tarlac, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Palacios)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007079
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-GU297-2757
|Filename:
|DOD_111707456
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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