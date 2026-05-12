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    Salaknib 2026: 130th Engineer BDE Demo

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jason Palacios 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, deploy a mine-clearing line charge system during a tactical engineering range as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base in Tarlac, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Palacios)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007079
    VIRIN: 260514-A-GU297-2757
    Filename: DOD_111707456
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: 130th Engineer BDE Demo, by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    jpmrc-x
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    USAV Matamoros (LCU-2026)
    SK26

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