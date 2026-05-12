Salaknib 2026: Night UAS Reconnaissance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007078" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, discuss patrol schedules while an opposing force element conducts an Unmanned Aerial Systems reconnaissance mission during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, brings together U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to increase interoperability, improve multi-domain tactics, and boost regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)