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    Salaknib 2026: Night UAS Reconnaissance

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, discuss patrol schedules while an opposing force element conducts an Unmanned Aerial Systems reconnaissance mission during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, brings together U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to increase interoperability, improve multi-domain tactics, and boost regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007078
    VIRIN: 260515-A-MA645-4928
    Filename: DOD_111707449
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Night UAS Reconnaissance, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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