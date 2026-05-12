Salaknib 2026: Night UAS Reconnaissance

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, discuss patrol schedules while an opposing force element conducts an Unmanned Aerial Systems reconnaissance mission during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 16, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, brings together U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to increase interoperability, improve multi-domain tactics, and boost regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 06:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007078
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-MA645-4928
|Filename:
|DOD_111707449
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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