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    Salaknib 2026: Tactical Leader Engagement

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct troop leading procedures for engagement area development during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 14, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 06:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007077
    VIRIN: 260514-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111707445
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Tactical Leader Engagement, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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