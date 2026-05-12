Welcome to the 124th Communications Squadron

Airmen assigned to the 124th Fight Wing's Communications Squadron showcase the unit’s mission, capabilities and day-to-day operations in an informational video at Gowen Field, 10 May, 2026. They provide secure and reliable communications, cyber operations and network support to enable mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sergeant Joseph R Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 21:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007072
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-VT588-9147
|Filename:
|DOD_111707237
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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