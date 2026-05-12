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    Welcome to the 124th Communications Squadron

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    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 124th Fight Wing's Communications Squadron showcase the unit’s mission, capabilities and day-to-day operations in an informational video at Gowen Field, 10 May, 2026. They provide secure and reliable communications, cyber operations and network support to enable mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sergeant Joseph R Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 21:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007072
    VIRIN: 260511-F-VT588-9147
    Filename: DOD_111707237
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Welcome to the 124th Communications Squadron, by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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