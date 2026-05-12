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    Tiger Balm 2026 Concludes with Closing Ceremony at JBLM

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    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, Americas First Corps, U.S. Army Pacific, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), conduct the closing ceremony for Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 15, 2026. The closing ceremony marks the conclusion of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026, recognizing the combined training, strengthened interoperability, and enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore armies developed throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007071
    VIRIN: 260516-A-FC838-5033
    Filename: DOD_111707224
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Tiger Balm 2026 Concludes with Closing Ceremony at JBLM, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Bi-lateral exercise
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    joint exercise Beyond the Horizon
    Tiger Balm 2026

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