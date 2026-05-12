Tiger Balm 2026 Concludes with Closing Ceremony at JBLM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007071" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, Americas First Corps, U.S. Army Pacific, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), conduct the closing ceremony for Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 15, 2026. The closing ceremony marks the conclusion of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026, recognizing the combined training, strengthened interoperability, and enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore armies developed throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)