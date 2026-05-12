Tiger Balm 2026 Concludes with Closing Ceremony at JBLM

Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, Americas First Corps, U.S. Army Pacific, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), conduct the closing ceremony for Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 15, 2026. The closing ceremony marks the conclusion of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026, recognizing the combined training, strengthened interoperability, and enduring partnership between the United States and Singapore armies developed throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 21:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007071
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-FC838-5033
|Filename:
|DOD_111707224
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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