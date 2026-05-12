BROLL: 2-17 CAV “Out Front” Inactivates at Fort Campbell, Marking End of Storied Aviation and Cavalry Mission

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007070" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, stand in formation during an inactivation ceremony at Fort Campbell, May 15, 2026.



The squadron, known as “Out Front,” was inactivated, marking the end of its operational service as part of a broader Army force restructuring effort. For decades, 2-17 CAV served as a reconnaissance and security element within the division, providing aerial and ground cavalry capabilities in support of training exercises and deployments. The ceremony honored the unit’s history, lineage, and contributions to aviation operations, reconnaissance missions, and airborne combat readiness. Soldiers will be reassigned to other units within the division and the Army’s aviation enterprise.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)