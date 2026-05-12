(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BROLL: 2-17 CAV “Out Front” Inactivates at Fort Campbell, Marking End of Storied Aviation and Cavalry Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, stand in formation during an inactivation ceremony at Fort Campbell, May 15, 2026.

    The squadron, known as “Out Front,” was inactivated, marking the end of its operational service as part of a broader Army force restructuring effort. For decades, 2-17 CAV served as a reconnaissance and security element within the division, providing aerial and ground cavalry capabilities in support of training exercises and deployments. The ceremony honored the unit’s history, lineage, and contributions to aviation operations, reconnaissance missions, and airborne combat readiness. Soldiers will be reassigned to other units within the division and the Army’s aviation enterprise.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 21:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007070
    VIRIN: 260516-A-XY121-5412
    Filename: DOD_111707221
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: 2-17 CAV “Out Front” Inactivates at Fort Campbell, Marking End of Storied Aviation and Cavalry Mission, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st CAB
    101st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Aviation
    101st Airborne Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video