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    SOCIAL: 101st Airborne Division Kicks Off Week of the Eagles 2026 with Division Run at Fort Campbell

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger and Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) kicked off Week of the Eagles 2026 with a division run at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    Week of the Eagles is held May 15–21, 2026, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco and Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 19:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007065
    VIRIN: 260515-A-LJ797-4559
    Filename: DOD_111707142
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Week of the Eagles
    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division
    WoE26

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