SOCIAL: 101st Airborne Division Kicks Off Week of the Eagles 2026 with Division Run at Fort Campbell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007065" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) kicked off Week of the Eagles 2026 with a division run at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



Week of the Eagles is held May 15–21, 2026, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco and Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)