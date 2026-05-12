SOCIAL: 101st Airborne Division Kicks Off Week of the Eagles 2026 with Division Run at Fort Campbell

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) kicked off Week of the Eagles 2026 with a division run at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Week of the Eagles is held May 15–21, 2026, and this year marks the 35th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marisol Romo Franco and Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 19:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007065
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-LJ797-4559
|Filename:
|DOD_111707142
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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