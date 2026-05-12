Travis celebrates Police Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force members, tenant units and members of the community participate in Police Week activities at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 11-15, 2026. Police Week honors law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty and recognizes those who continue to serve their communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)