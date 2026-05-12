Travis celebrates Police Week

U.S. Air Force members, tenant units and members of the community participate in Police Week activities at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 11-15, 2026. Police Week honors law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty and recognizes those who continue to serve their communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 17:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007060
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-RX511-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111706994
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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