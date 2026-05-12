(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis celebrates Police Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force members, tenant units and members of the community participate in Police Week activities at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 11-15, 2026. Police Week honors law enforcement personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty and recognizes those who continue to serve their communities. (U.S. Air Force video by Gary Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007060
    VIRIN: 260515-F-RX511-1001
    Filename: DOD_111706994
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis celebrates Police Week, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video