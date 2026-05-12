13th MEU Conducts an Artillery Raid | Broll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007058" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct multiple airlifts with support from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 (Rein.) during an artillery raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 12, 2026. An artillery raid is the rapid insertion of long-range firing assets to set conditions in the battlespace and enable maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Martha Linares)