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    13th MEU Conducts an Artillery Raid | Broll

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Martha Linares 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct multiple airlifts with support from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 (Rein.) during an artillery raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 12, 2026. An artillery raid is the rapid insertion of long-range firing assets to set conditions in the battlespace and enable maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Martha Linares)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007058
    VIRIN: 260514-M-VR996-1001
    Filename: DOD_111706835
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 13th MEU Conducts an Artillery Raid | Broll, by Sgt Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    13th MEU
    BLT 2/4
    CLB 13
    Artillery
    VMM 364 (Rein.)

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