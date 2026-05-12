U.S. Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct multiple airlifts with support from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 (Rein.) during an artillery raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 12, 2026. An artillery raid is the rapid insertion of long-range firing assets to set conditions in the battlespace and enable maneuver. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007058
|VIRIN:
|260514-M-VR996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111706835
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th MEU Conducts an Artillery Raid | Broll, by Sgt Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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