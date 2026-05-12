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    Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma offloads $61.6 million worth of Illegal Narcotics in Port Everglades

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    PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Seaman Christopher Moret 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's (WMEC 908) crew members seize 8,185 pounds of narcotics valued at approximately $61.6 million in Port Everglades May 14, 2026. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command(U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007057
    VIRIN: 260514-G-EP486-1001
    Filename: DOD_111706763
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    HITRON
    Port Everglades
    Illegal Narcotics
    Drug offload
    Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma (WMEC-908)
    USCG

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