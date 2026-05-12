Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma offloads $61.6 million worth of Illegal Narcotics in Port Everglades

Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma's (WMEC 908) crew members seize 8,185 pounds of narcotics valued at approximately $61.6 million in Port Everglades May 14, 2026. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter homeported in Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command(U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007057
|VIRIN:
|260514-G-EP486-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111706763
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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