Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) hosted a Change of Command and Directorship ceremony on May 15, 2026, at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune when U.S. Navy Captain Anja Dabelić transferred command authority to Captain Kathryn Stewart.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007054
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-N1517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111706748
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dabelić transfers directorship of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune to Stewart, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dabelić transfers directorship of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune to Stewart
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