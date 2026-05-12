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    Dabelić transfers directorship of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune to Stewart

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) hosted a Change of Command and Directorship ceremony on May 15, 2026, at Marston Pavilion aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune when U.S. Navy Captain Anja Dabelić transferred command authority to Captain Kathryn Stewart.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007054
    VIRIN: 260515-N-N1517-1001
    Filename: DOD_111706748
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Dabelić transfers directorship of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune to Stewart, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dabelić transfers directorship of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune to Stewart

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    TAGS

    Military Health
    Navy Medicine
    DHA
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
    NMCCL

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