ATF's Visual Media Branch interviews ATF & WSU key personnel about the opening of the new Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab located on Wichita State University's campus and the importance of the partnership with WSU.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 16:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007053
|VIRIN:
|260515-O-EG877-9266
|PIN:
|VMB504
|Filename:
|DOD_111706722
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ATF WSU Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab Short PSA, by Paul Criner, Earl Gardner, Brian Nickey and Brian Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.