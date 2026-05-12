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    Joint Force Integration demonstrated during CKF 26-2 and WSEP 26.04

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    The 325th Fighter Wing conducted Checkered Flag 26-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 28 -- May 14, 2026. Checkered Flag, one of the Department of War’s largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. Additionally, WSEP is one of the only military exercises that provides the opportunity for aircraft to practice with live fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007049
    VIRIN: 260515-F-LY429-1002
    Filename: DOD_111706688
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Joint Force Integration demonstrated during CKF 26-2 and WSEP 26.04, by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    USAF
    USNAVY
    WSEP
    CheckeredFlag
    Joint

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