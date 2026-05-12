The 325th Fighter Wing conducted Checkered Flag 26-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 28 -- May 14, 2026. Checkered Flag, one of the Department of War’s largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. Additionally, WSEP is one of the only military exercises that provides the opportunity for aircraft to practice with live fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007049
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-LY429-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111706688
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Force Integration demonstrated during CKF 26-2 and WSEP 26.04, by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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