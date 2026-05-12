Joint Force Integration demonstrated during CKF 26-2 and WSEP 26.04

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007049" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 325th Fighter Wing conducted Checkered Flag 26-2 and Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 26.04 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 28 -- May 14, 2026. Checkered Flag, one of the Department of War’s largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft to enhance mobility, deployment and employment capabilities. Additionally, WSEP is one of the only military exercises that provides the opportunity for aircraft to practice with live fire scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)