Keesler News 15 May 2026

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 15, 2026. Robinson and Taylor recapped the recent Police Week activities and the 81st TRW’s Hurricane Exercise. They also previewed the upcoming Change of Command season and the upcoming Storytellers event and also highlighted the ongoing Air Force Assistance Fund campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 15:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007046
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-PI774-3172
|Filename:
|DOD_111706596
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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