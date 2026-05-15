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    Keesler News 15 May 2026

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 15, 2026. Robinson and Taylor recapped the recent Police Week activities and the 81st TRW’s Hurricane Exercise. They also previewed the upcoming Change of Command season and the upcoming Storytellers event and also highlighted the ongoing Air Force Assistance Fund campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 15:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1007046
    VIRIN: 260515-F-PI774-3172
    Filename: DOD_111706596
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Keesler News 15 May 2026, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing

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