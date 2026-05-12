(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Blanchard Recognizes National Police Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, recognizes National Police Week and reiterates the Guard's commitment to serve. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007040
    VIRIN: 260514-A-PI848-5065
    Filename: DOD_111706423
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Blanchard Recognizes National Police Week, by SPC Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    National Police Week
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video