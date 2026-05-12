Brig. Gen. Blanchard Recognizes National Police Week

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard, commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, recognizes National Police Week and reiterates the Guard's commitment to serve. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007040
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-PI848-5065
|Filename:
|DOD_111706423
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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