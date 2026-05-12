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    JTF-DC Hero-Nurse Capt. April McClung Celebrates Nurses Week

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Air Force Capt. April McClung, a West Virginia Air National Guard nurse, assigned to the Joint Task Force District of Columbia, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, celebrates Nurses Week. McClung was previously highlighted for delivering a baby in the parking lot of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 23, 2025, . About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007039
    VIRIN: 260514-A-PI848-7331
    Filename: DOD_111706408
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, JTF-DC Hero-Nurse Capt. April McClung Celebrates Nurses Week, by SPC Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Nurses Week 2026

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