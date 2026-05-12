U.S. Air Force Capt. April McClung, a West Virginia Air National Guard nurse, assigned to the Joint Task Force District of Columbia, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, celebrates Nurses Week. McClung was previously highlighted for delivering a baby in the parking lot of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 23, 2025, . About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007039
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-PI848-7331
|Filename:
|DOD_111706408
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-DC Hero-Nurse Capt. April McClung Celebrates Nurses Week, by SPC Keyra Moolenaar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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