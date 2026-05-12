JTF-DC Hero-Nurse Capt. April McClung Celebrates Nurses Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007039" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. April McClung, a West Virginia Air National Guard nurse, assigned to the Joint Task Force District of Columbia, in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, celebrates Nurses Week. McClung was previously highlighted for delivering a baby in the parking lot of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 23, 2025, . About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District.(U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)