1st Medical Brigade Hosts Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007036" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Medical Brigade, participate in an obstacle course, M17 pistol qualification, and a stress shoot event during the 1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, May 12. Teams, representing companies across 1st Medical Brigade, test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad Winners. The winning squad will advance to compete at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Anthony Heatley and Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu)