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    1st Medical Brigade Hosts Best Squad Competition

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Pfc. Anthony Heatley and Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Medical Brigade, participate in an obstacle course, M17 pistol qualification, and a stress shoot event during the 1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, May 12. Teams, representing companies across 1st Medical Brigade, test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad Winners. The winning squad will advance to compete at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Anthony Heatley and Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007036
    VIRIN: 260512-A-UG938-6126
    Filename: DOD_111706144
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 1st Medical Brigade Hosts Best Squad Competition, by PFC Anthony Heatley and PFC Faleilelagi Lulu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad, BSC2026, BestSquad, IIICorps, PhantomLethal, USArmy

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