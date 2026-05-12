1st Medical Brigade Hosts Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Medical Brigade, participate in an obstacle course, M17 pistol qualification, and a stress shoot event during the 1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, May 12. Teams, representing companies across 1st Medical Brigade, test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad Winners. The winning squad will advance to compete at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Anthony Heatley and Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 16:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007036
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-UG938-6126
|Filename:
|DOD_111706144
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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