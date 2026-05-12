1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Awards Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007033" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Medical Brigade hosts an awards ceremony recognizing the competitors of the 1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, May 14. Teams representing the 528th Hospital Center, 9th Hospital Center, and 61st Multifunctional Medical Battalion competed through physically and mentally demanding events designed to assess tactical proficiency, medical readiness, physical fitness, weapons knowledge, and squad cohesion. The winning squad will advance to represent the brigade at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu)