1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Awards Ceremony

1st Medical Brigade hosts an awards ceremony recognizing the competitors of the 1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, May 14. Teams representing the 528th Hospital Center, 9th Hospital Center, and 61st Multifunctional Medical Battalion competed through physically and mentally demanding events designed to assess tactical proficiency, medical readiness, physical fitness, weapons knowledge, and squad cohesion. The winning squad will advance to represent the brigade at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007033
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-UG938-4567
|Filename:
|DOD_111706085
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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