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    1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Awards Ceremony

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Medical Brigade hosts an awards ceremony recognizing the competitors of the 1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Competition on Fort Hood, Texas, May 14. Teams representing the 528th Hospital Center, 9th Hospital Center, and 61st Multifunctional Medical Battalion competed through physically and mentally demanding events designed to assess tactical proficiency, medical readiness, physical fitness, weapons knowledge, and squad cohesion. The winning squad will advance to represent the brigade at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Faleilelagi Lulu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007033
    VIRIN: 260514-A-UG938-4567
    Filename: DOD_111706085
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 1st Medical Brigade Best Squad Awards Ceremony, by PFC Faleilelagi Lulu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ArmyBestSquad, BSC2026, BestSquad, IIICorps, PhantomLethal, USArmy

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