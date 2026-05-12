U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division utilize innovative drone technology during Raider Density training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 13-May 7, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007031
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-RE711-3199
|Filename:
|DOD_111706066
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division: Drone Transforming in Contact-DMD, by SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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