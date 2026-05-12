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    3rd Infantry Division: Drone Transforming in Contact-DMD

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with 3rd Infantry Division utilize innovative drone technology during Raider Density training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 13-May 7, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007031
    VIRIN: 260515-A-RE711-3199
    Filename: DOD_111706066
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 3rd Infantry Division: Drone Transforming in Contact-DMD, by SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division

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