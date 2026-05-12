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    B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 conduct EOTG Vertical Assault Course

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a vertical assault night course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts vertical assault and raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007029
    VIRIN: 260514-M-FK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111706033
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 conduct EOTG Vertical Assault Course, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    I MEF
    1st MARDIV
    2nd BN 5th Marines
    Air Raid
    EOTG
    USMCNews

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