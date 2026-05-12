HSC-9 Returns Home Following Historic 11-Month Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007022" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260515-N-NG136-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2026) Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Tridents,” returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a historic 11-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)