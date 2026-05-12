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    HSC-9 Returns Home Following Historic 11-Month Deployment

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    260515-N-NG136-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2026) Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Tridents,” returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a historic 11-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007022
    VIRIN: 260515-N-NG136-4235
    PIN: 3463038
    Filename: DOD_111705986
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, HSC-9 Returns Home Following Historic 11-Month Deployment, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9
    Naval Station Norfolk

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