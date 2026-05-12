HSC-9 Returns Home Following Historic 11-Month Deployment

260515-N-NG136-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 15, 2026) Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Tridents,” returns to Naval Station Norfolk following a historic 11-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007022
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-NG136-4235
|PIN:
|3463038
|Filename:
|DOD_111705986
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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