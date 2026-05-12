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    Maxwell Air Force Base 2026 Police week: Jail and Bail

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force personnel participate in a Police Week Jail and Bail event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The morale event brought service members together through friendly competition and activities in recognition of National Police Week and the contributions of law enforcement personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007021
    VIRIN: 260514-F-IW492-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705983
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell Air Force Base 2026 Police week: Jail and Bail, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    jail and bail
    42d Security Forces Squadron
    Police Week 2026
    Police Week 2026 Maxwell AFB

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