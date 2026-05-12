Maxwell Air Force Base 2026 Police week: Jail and Bail

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007021" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force personnel participate in a Police Week Jail and Bail event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The morale event brought service members together through friendly competition and activities in recognition of National Police Week and the contributions of law enforcement personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)