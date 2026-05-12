U.S. Air Force personnel participate in a Police Week Jail and Bail event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, May 14, 2026. The morale event brought service members together through friendly competition and activities in recognition of National Police Week and the contributions of law enforcement personnel across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Cardona)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007021
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-IW492-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705983
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell Air Force Base 2026 Police week: Jail and Bail, by SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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