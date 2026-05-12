Army Leaders Testify to House on FY27 Budget Proposal

Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll and Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve testify to the House Armed Services Committee on the Army’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget during a hearing in Washington, May 15, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007019
|Filename:
|DOD_111705962
|Length:
|02:51:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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