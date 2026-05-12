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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Riley Fuerbringer
    South Bend, Indiana

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1007017
    VIRIN: 260514-N-HU377-1005
    PIN: 000003
    Filename: DOD_111705958
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 50 FOR 250, by CPO Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    INR250; FWNY; Fleet Week New York

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