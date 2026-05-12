(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maxwell Air Force Base 2025: Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler and Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona

    Air University Public Affairs

    Throughout 2025, Maxwell Air Force Base supported mission readiness, force development and strategic partnerships through exercises, training events and operational support, reinforcing the installation's role in building agile and ready leaders for the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007016
    VIRIN: 260127-F-F3569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705957
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MAXWELL, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maxwell Air Force Base 2025: Year in Review, by Robert Dantzler and SrA Mikayla Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    42d ABW
    Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base
    Year in Review 2025
    Year in Review 2025 Maxwell Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video