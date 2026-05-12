2-101 CAV mortar section brings the rain with Swedish Armed Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

New York National Guard Soldiers with the mortar section of Troop C, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, joined service members from the Swedish Armed Forces (SAF) to conduct a live-fire mortar event near Harad, Sweden, May 5, 2026. The 60 mm mortar team received hands-on training on the Swedish 120 mm systems before integrating with the multiple SAF teams to fire dozens of high-explosive rounds in the Swedish training area. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Warren W. Wright Jr., 42nd Infantry Division public affairs)