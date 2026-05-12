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    2-101 CAV mortar section brings the rain with Swedish Armed Forces

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    SWEDEN

    05.15.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Warren Wright 

    New York National Guard

    New York National Guard Soldiers with the mortar section of Troop C, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, joined service members from the Swedish Armed Forces (SAF) to conduct a live-fire mortar event near Harad, Sweden, May 5, 2026. The 60 mm mortar team received hands-on training on the Swedish 120 mm systems before integrating with the multiple SAF teams to fire dozens of high-explosive rounds in the Swedish training area. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Warren W. Wright Jr., 42nd Infantry Division public affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007015
    VIRIN: 260515-A-HG995-9176
    Filename: DOD_111705954
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SE
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, 2-101 CAV mortar section brings the rain with Swedish Armed Forces, by MSG Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    EUCOM .
    27th Brigade
    Northern Lights
    We Are NATO
    interoperability

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