New York National Guard Soldiers with the mortar section of Troop C, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, joined service members from the Swedish Armed Forces (SAF) to conduct a live-fire mortar event near Harad, Sweden, May 5, 2026. The 60 mm mortar team received hands-on training on the Swedish 120 mm systems before integrating with the multiple SAF teams to fire dozens of high-explosive rounds in the Swedish training area. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Warren W. Wright Jr., 42nd Infantry Division public affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007015
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-HG995-9176
|Filename:
|DOD_111705954
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SE
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-101 CAV mortar section brings the rain with Swedish Armed Forces, by MSG Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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