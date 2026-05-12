B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 conduct EOTG Vertical Assault Course

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a vertical assault course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 13, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts vertical assault and raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Luciano)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 13:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007014
|VIRIN:
|260513-M-YC522-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705951
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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