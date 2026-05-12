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    Tyndall Airmen demonstrate 5th-generation fighter readiness during load crew competition

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Maintenance Group, participate in a load crew competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2026. The competition showcased the continuous training and dedication required to support Tyndall's evolving fifth-generation fighter mission. (U. S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007006
    VIRIN: 260424-F-SL134-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705811
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, Tyndall Airmen demonstrate 5th-generation fighter readiness during load crew competition, by A1C Rosario Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    readiness
    Tyndall
    Maintenance Group
    325TH FIGHTER WING

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