Tyndall Airmen demonstrate 5th-generation fighter readiness during load crew competition

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Maintenance Group, participate in a load crew competition at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 24, 2026. The competition showcased the continuous training and dedication required to support Tyndall's evolving fifth-generation fighter mission. (U. S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rosario Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 12:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007006
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-SL134-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705811
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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