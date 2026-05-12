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    Defusing Danger Together | U.S.-Singapore EOD Ops at Tiger Balm 2026

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    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dakota Jennings, an explosive ordnance disposal officer assigned to 759th Ordnance Company (EOD), 3rd EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group, 20th CBRNE Command, discusses training with members of the Singapore Armed Forces, during Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 (TiB26) at Yakima Training Center, Wash., May 12, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on the U.S. Singapore Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness, strengthen interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies, and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve, while enhancing security relations to build a cohesive U.S./SG partnership for a free Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joshua Linfoot)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007005
    VIRIN: 260512-A-FC838-6511
    Filename: DOD_111705806
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US

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    This work, Defusing Danger Together | U.S.-Singapore EOD Ops at Tiger Balm 2026, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    Yakima Training Center (YTC) Washington
    Tiger Balm 2026

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