Q1 Weapons Load Competition at Nellis Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007004" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group compete in the Weapons Load Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. The Airmen were evaluated for their speed, proficiency, technical skill and teamwork in handling and loading munitions onto aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)