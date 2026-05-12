Q1 Weapons Load Competition at Nellis Air Force Base

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group compete in the Weapons Load Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 10, 2026. The Airmen were evaluated for their speed, proficiency, technical skill and teamwork in handling and loading munitions onto aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007004
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-MG832-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111705803
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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