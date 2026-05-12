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    Q1 Weapons Load Competition at Nellis Air Force Base

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    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group prepare to load an aircraft with a training munition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Apr. 10, 2026. The Airmen were evaluated for their speed, proficiency, technical skill and teamwork in handling and loading munitions onto aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007003
    VIRIN: 260410-F-MG832-1002
    Filename: DOD_111705798
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

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    This work, Q1 Weapons Load Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, by A1C Jasmine Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    readiness
    weapons load
    lethality
    DoW

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