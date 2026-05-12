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    3-157 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Joint HIMARS Field Exercise

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    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    169th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a joint live fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 4th Infantry Division on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 5th through 9th, 2026. The battery spent the week working alongside the division to test weapons and communication abilities, get guard and active duty crossover training, and hone their skills for warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006996
    VIRIN: 260508-A-YG297-4001
    Filename: DOD_111705706
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

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    This work, 3-157 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Joint HIMARS Field Exercise, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    colorado national guard
    Fort Carson
    169th Field Artillery Brigade
    4th Infantry Division (ID)
    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    artillery

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