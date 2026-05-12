3-157 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Joint HIMARS Field Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a joint live fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 4th Infantry Division on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 5th through 9th, 2026. The battery spent the week working alongside the division to test weapons and communication abilities, get guard and active duty crossover training, and hone their skills for warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)