Soldiers from A Battery, 3rd Battalion, 157th Field Artillery Regiment, 169th Field Artillery Brigade, conduct a joint live fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 4th Infantry Division on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 5th through 9th, 2026. The battery spent the week working alongside the division to test weapons and communication abilities, get guard and active duty crossover training, and hone their skills for warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Holladay)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006996
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-YG297-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_111705706
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-157 Field Artillery Regiment Conducts Joint HIMARS Field Exercise, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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