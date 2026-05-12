Traffic planning discussion - May 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006991" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Col. Troy Danderson, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown and Traffic Task Force Lead, Chris Bowen – for an in-depth discussion on the latest construction progress, road closures, and gate opening schedules impacting USAG Wiesbaden.



Get the full scoop and broader community context for what you need to know about ongoing and upcoming infrastructure improvements, how traffic flow is being managed, and updates about concurrent State of Hesse projects kicking off right outside Clay Kaserne.



Stay up to date by using the My Army Post App and following the “Traffic Planning” resource. Additionally, more information and planning resources at the Garrison’s Traffic Planning website: https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/traffic-planning



(U.S. Army video by Stephen P. Perez)