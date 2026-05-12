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    Traffic planning discussion - May 2026

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    05.14.2026

    Video by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Join U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Col. Troy Danderson, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown and Traffic Task Force Lead, Chris Bowen – for an in-depth discussion on the latest construction progress, road closures, and gate opening schedules impacting USAG Wiesbaden.

    Get the full scoop and broader community context for what you need to know about ongoing and upcoming infrastructure improvements, how traffic flow is being managed, and updates about concurrent State of Hesse projects kicking off right outside Clay Kaserne.

    Stay up to date by using the My Army Post App and following the “Traffic Planning” resource. Additionally, more information and planning resources at the Garrison’s Traffic Planning website: https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/traffic-planning

    (U.S. Army video by Stephen P. Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 09:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1006991
    VIRIN: 260515-A-NH858-7085
    Filename: DOD_111705608
    Length: 00:11:06
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Traffic planning discussion - May 2026, by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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