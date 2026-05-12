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    Behind the Mission: Take Your Child to Work Day at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

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    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    As we sit between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, it feels like the perfect time to look back to the end of April when Take Your Child to Work Day was held at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg and recognize the families who support our workforce every day.
    Children spent the day getting a behind-the-scenes look at the people and programs that help keep the installation running strong. At the firehouse, kids climbed aboard emergency vehicles and practiced using a fire extinguisher with the department’s training system. Installation Environmental introduced hands-on activities focused on protecting local waterways and creating habitats for Monarch butterflies. Navy Security Forces gave children the opportunity to meet officers, explore a patrol vehicle, and try on gear used in the field.Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Fitness led a PT session on the multipurpose field, where participants could earn certificates for completing a mock PRT, while MWR Community Recreation welcomed families to enjoy free bowling at Lane 8.
    Events like Take Your Child to Work Day help strengthen the connection between the workplace and families while giving young people a better understanding of teamwork, public service, and the many roles that support Navy readiness every day.
    Thank you to all of the teams who helped make the day engaging and memorable for participating children and families.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006990
    VIRIN: 260423-D-TM166-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705601
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, Behind the Mission: Take Your Child to Work Day at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day
    Take your child to work day
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