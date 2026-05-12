Behind the Mission: Take Your Child to Work Day at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

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As we sit between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, it feels like the perfect time to look back to the end of April when Take Your Child to Work Day was held at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg and recognize the families who support our workforce every day.

Children spent the day getting a behind-the-scenes look at the people and programs that help keep the installation running strong. At the firehouse, kids climbed aboard emergency vehicles and practiced using a fire extinguisher with the department’s training system. Installation Environmental introduced hands-on activities focused on protecting local waterways and creating habitats for Monarch butterflies. Navy Security Forces gave children the opportunity to meet officers, explore a patrol vehicle, and try on gear used in the field.Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Fitness led a PT session on the multipurpose field, where participants could earn certificates for completing a mock PRT, while MWR Community Recreation welcomed families to enjoy free bowling at Lane 8.

Events like Take Your Child to Work Day help strengthen the connection between the workplace and families while giving young people a better understanding of teamwork, public service, and the many roles that support Navy readiness every day.

Thank you to all of the teams who helped make the day engaging and memorable for participating children and families.