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    IMSC Team Spotlight: 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron

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    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    This month’s AFIMSC Team Spotlight highlights the 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, a team dedicated to delivering strategic sourcing and enterprise-wide contracting solutions that support Airmen, Guardians, and mission partners across the Department of the Air Force. The squadron plays a critical role in streamlining acquisition processes, improving efficiencies, and maximizing value through innovative procurement strategies and enterprise sourcing initiatives.

    The team also supports the Air Force’s Initial Pilot Training (IPT) program, helping provide contracting and acquisition support for the program that sends approximately 1,500 Air Force pilots to training annually. Through these efforts, the squadron helps ensure critical training and operational requirements are met across the enterprise. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke J. Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 09:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006987
    VIRIN: 260515-F-HE309-1001
    Filename: DOD_111705513
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, IMSC Team Spotlight: 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFIMSC, Team Spotlight, Contracting, Air Force, 338th ESS, Initial Pilot Training

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