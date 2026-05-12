IMSC Team Spotlight: 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006987" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This month’s AFIMSC Team Spotlight highlights the 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, a team dedicated to delivering strategic sourcing and enterprise-wide contracting solutions that support Airmen, Guardians, and mission partners across the Department of the Air Force. The squadron plays a critical role in streamlining acquisition processes, improving efficiencies, and maximizing value through innovative procurement strategies and enterprise sourcing initiatives.



The team also supports the Air Force’s Initial Pilot Training (IPT) program, helping provide contracting and acquisition support for the program that sends approximately 1,500 Air Force pilots to training annually. Through these efforts, the squadron helps ensure critical training and operational requirements are met across the enterprise. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke J. Allen)