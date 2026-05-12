Final Keynote address at the 2026 H2F Symposium delivered by CW5 Palm

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Bradley Palm, System Integration Management Office (SIMO) within the Army Special Operations Aviation Command at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, delivers a keynote address at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 14, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 09:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006986
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-FI370-9300
|Filename:
|DOD_111705493
|Length:
|01:05:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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